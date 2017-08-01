High expectations for Utah DBs despite losses to NFL

"A lot of youth breeds a lot of competition. You're getting a better athlete to join the program because of the prior success that we've had on the field and in the NFL."

Defensive co-ordinator Morgan Scalley said recruiting is the key to avoiding a drop-off after losing so many starters in the defensive backfield, but that's easier said than done. Utah has only been in the Pac-12 since 2011 and still doesn't have the cachet of more traditional powers around the country.

Scalley is looking for speed, athleticism and physicality in recruits and good football intelligence from the safeties. He thinks athletes are noticing the stream to the NFL.

"We've got to be able to use that to our advantage," Scalley said. "In the recruiting game, we do. We sell that. ... The biggest selling point is the guys that have moved on — the Brice McCains, the Sean Smiths, the Eric Weddles. The guys that are playing in the league year after year."

The Utah defence continues to live by the mantra: Four and a Score. That's the weekly goal of four turnovers and scoring off one of them.

The defence has led the program's development into Pac-12 contenders and the media picked the Utes to finished second behind USC in the South Division.

"We know what's at stake," Hobbs said. "We just want to come out and compete to the highest level. We pride ourselves in being very underrated (among) Power 5 schools. So, that gives us some energy to be the best we can be."

The defensive backfield began camp as one of the biggest question marks on the roster. The defence will be simplified, somewhat, with so many new faces. Technique and fundamentals will be emphasized more.

Whittingham thinks the questions may have been answered early on in camp.

"That position has really been rebuilt and supplemented over the last few years," Whittingham said. "Short on experience, long on talent."

