Ageless Witten's Hall visit begs question: Will he make it?

OXNARD, Calif. — Jason Witten isn't thinking about life after football as he goes through another training camp with the Cowboys, and one of his fellow tight ends hasn't stopped to ponder a Dallas locker room without the 35-year-old on the verge of becoming the franchise leader in games.

None of this keeps Geoff Swaim from smiling in the middle of an answer when he realizes what he is saying about the first time he had a chance to be around one of just four players to reach 15 seasons with the storied Dallas franchise.

"I had been watching Witt since ... since I was in like junior high," said the 23-year-old Swaim, pausing with that sheepish grin, as if he knew he might be in trouble for finishing the thought.

"Watching a guy like that play for such a long time at a high level, it is a little overwhelming when you first get in the room and you're talking football and you're being coached up next to a guy that's been doing it the right way."

Well, at least Witten can consider himself part of the younger crowd Saturday, when he watches his 74-year-old boss — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After all, Witten will have a pretty strong case for that honour five years after he retires.

"I try not to let that creep in," Witten said. "But I think I'd be lying to say that's not one of the things that you hope as a player. That's the highest honour, individually. Obviously we don't play it for that. But individually, that's what you hope you can be a part of."

Witten will open the season needing two games to become the franchise leader with 225, topping pass rusher Ed "Too Tall" Jones from the 1970s and '80s.

He's already the club leader in consecutive games, starts, consecutive starts and catches — surpassing the likes of Bob Lilly, Lee Roy Jordan and Michael Irvin. Lilly and Irvin are Hall of Famers.

With 11,888 yards receiving, Witten needs just 17 to top Irvin's franchise record and is one of just two tight ends with at least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards receiving (he has 1,089 catches). Tony Gonzalez, eligible for enshrinement in 2019, is the other.

"I don't think there is any doubt in my mind that he's a Hall of Fame tight end," coach Jason Garrett said. "And he's one of the best tight ends to ever play this game, and certainly the best of his generation in my view and such a complete player."