Nats ace Scherzer leaves in 2nd inning after hitting homer

MIAMI — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has left his team's game at Miami, walking off the mound shaking his head after throwing a wild warmup pitch before the bottom of the second inning.

The pitch sailed to the backstop, and Scherzer signalled to the dugout that he couldn't continue.

Scherzer pitched a 1-2-3 first inning Tuesday night, and in the top of the second he hit a three-run drive for his first career home run. There was no indication he hurt himself batting, and no immediate announcement from the Nationals regarding an injury.

Scherzer came into the game with a 12-5 record, 2.23 ERA and a league-best 201 strikeouts for the NL East leaders.