White Sox's Davidson leaves game with bruised right wrist

CHICAGO — White Sox designated hitter Matt Davidson has left Chicago's game against the Toronto Blue Jays because of a bruised right wrist.
Davidson was hit by a pitch from Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning Tuesday. Kevan Smith batted for him in the sixth and hit a two-run homer.
The White Sox said X-rays on Davidson were negative and he is day-to-day.
By The Associated Press
