Pujols' 608th homer, 5 RBIs power Angels past Phillies, 7-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and a two-run double, and the Los Angeles Angels snapped the Philadelphia Phillies' five-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory Tuesday night.

Pujols followed up his go-ahead double off Aaron Nola (8-7) in the fifth inning with his 608th career homer in the seventh off reliever Mark Leiter. The slugger's third homer in two games left him one behind Sammy Sosa for eighth place in baseball history.

Pujols went 3 for 4 in his 23rd career game with at least five RBIs. That's the 11th-most in history, tied with Barry Bonds and Cecil Fielder.

Tommy Joseph drove in the only run in the first inning for the Phillies, who failed to match their longest winning streak of the season in the opener of an eight-game road trip.