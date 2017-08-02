FRENCH LEAGUE 2017-18: 5 players to watch in the new season

Young but precocious, Tielemans has hit top level at a very young age and has already about 200 professional games under his belt.

___

DANI ALVES

The Brazil right back has been hired by Paris Saint-Germain to bring some extra experience to a team desperately looking for Champions League glory.

At 34, Alves has played almost 700 professional matches and won more than 30 major trophies in his career.

Alves delivered a goal and an assist in his first official match with PSG last weekend in the Champions Trophy, the curtain-raiser for the French season.

___

LUIZ GUSTAVO

The Brazil midfielder is expected to play a major role in Marseille's "Champions Project."

The 29-year-old Gustavo has honed his skills in the Bundesliga with stints at Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich, where he won the Champions League and the league title in 2013.

Marseille signed him from Wolfsburg on a four-year deal reportedly worth 8 million euros ($9.5 million).

A versatile player with superb technical skills, Gustavo started his career as a defender but transformed into a midfielder. He has 41 caps with Brazil.

___

MARIANO DIAZ

The striker was recommended to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas by both Karim Benzema and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

A true No. 9, the 23-year-old Diaz was hired to compensate for Alexandre Lacazette's departure to Arsenal. Fast and powerful, he should perfectly fit in Lyon's 4-2-3-1 system.

Diaz was struggling for playing time in Madrid and only made 14 appearances in all competitions, but still managed to bag five goals.

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press