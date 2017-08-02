MLS All-Stars get chance to make statement vs Real Madrid

No matter the final score, the game offers little more than a snapshot of how far MLS has closed the gap since it was founded as a condition to host the 1994 World Cup. Asked to make the comparison, decorated MLS imports like Schweinsteiger cite the faster pace of play elsewhere and the experience that enables even young teammates to anticipate how attacks will unfold and exploit the smallest vulnerabilities in opposing defences.

But fans can glimpse now what MLS could become by imagining themselves standing in the boots of Brooks Lennon, or any of the other promising young Americans gathered here for the game. The 19-year-old winger, who joined Real Salt Lake this year on a season-long loan from Liverpool, didn't make the MLS All-Star squad and instead played Tuesday night in MLS' "Homegrown Game" against Chivas Guadalajara's under-20 team.

Lennon has been a force everywhere he's played so far: as a youngster with Real Salt Lake's youth development team and then, from 2015-17, in Liverpool's academy. He progressed to become a regular with the English side's under-23 team, as well as a member of the U.S. national under-18 and under-20 teams.

But when he looked at the next step, joining Liverpool's senior club, Lennon saw players like Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on the roster and realized he needed more seasoning. He returned to Salt Lake and was an immediate hit, but he'll have to decide his next step at the end of the MLS season.

"The 2 1/2 years in Liverpool were incredible. I matured a lot, as a person and a player," Lennon said. "My choice will probably be dictated by which situation offers the best chance to continue that.

"Right now, though," he added, "my focus is here and what my team needs to do to make the playoffs."

Brian McBride, who coached the MLS "Homegrown" team, understands Lennon's dilemma. He starred for the U.S. national team and played in Germany and England as well as MLS. He thinks Lennon's upside will make him a valuable commodity on either side of the Atlantic.

"He's already learned the basics of how to be a pro. You can see that not just in his play, but the way he conducts himself," McBride said. "Playing here, or over there, are different experiences. But as long as he continues to grow, there's really no wrong decision."

The MLS is drawing better players to these shores than ever, thanks to the improving calibre of play and higher pay. So many mid-level players have come over in recent years, especially from South America, that the number of U.S.-born players starting from MLS clubs has dropped from 51 per cent just three years ago to 42 per cent in 2017 — even though three more teams and 33 more starting spots were added through expansion.

"That's a healthy sign," said Alexi Lalas, a TV analyst for FOX who played for the U.S. national team, in Italy's Serie A and the MLS. "It tells you there's more talent here now — and more competition for every spot. And we're looking at a generation of kids who grew up watching MLS teams and maybe dreaming someday about playing for them.

"We need to keep getting better. But we're clearly headed in the right direction. You know the perception and more important, the reality, has changed when a guy like (All-Star midfielder) Diego Valeri chooses to play in Portland during the prime of his career," he added. "I can't wait to see what the future holds."

By Jim Litke, The Associated Press