Barcelona says Neymar wants to leave club amid PSG rumours

SANT JOAN DESPI, Spain — Neymar has told Barcelona that he plans to leave the club, with a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain seemingly imminent.

The club said Wednesday that the Brazil striker told his teammates "that he had the intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere, and the coach has given him permission to leave training."

PSG is rumoured to be ready to pay his release clause of 222 million euros ($262 million). That would dwarf the 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Barcelona said Neymar did not specify where he wants to play next, but the only club speculated to be after him — and one of few which could handle the cost of the transfer — is the Qatari-owned PSG.