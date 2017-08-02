Wild card Ofner beats top-seeded Cuevas in Kitzbuehel

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Austria's 157th-ranked Sebastian Ofner upset top-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (3) to reach his first career quarterfinal at the Generali Open on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Ofner, a wild card entrant who replaced the injured Jurgen Melzer, converted his third match point in the tiebreaker. He will next play Renzo Olivo, who beat fellow Argentine Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber reached his sixth quarterfinal of the season by defeating Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3. The German will take on last year's semifinalist Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, who beat fourth-seeded Gilles Simon of France 6-4, 6-4.

Also, Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil advanced following a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.