Tennessee's losses to the NFL create opportunity for others

They also still have much to learn. Jones said after Monday night's practice that the offence had "way too many turnovers, way too many balls on the ground."

Tennessee needs big seasons from Kelly and receiver Jauan Jennings.

Kelly averaged 6.4 yards per carry last year and rushed for 630 yards, including 515 over the final six games. Jennings had 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns while producing two of Tennessee's most memorable plays - the go-ahead touchdown in a victory over Florida and a Hail Mary reception to beat Georgia .

There's not much experience behind them.

Kelly's the only Vol who had more than 14 carries last season. The only current Tennessee players who caught more than 15 passes last year were Jennings and tight end Ethan Wolf.

That's why Kelly is spending much of training camp assisting younger running backs such as freshmen Ty Chandler and Trey Coleman. Tennessee's developing receivers are learning from Jennings and fifth-year senior Josh Smith.

"The young guys, they're out there ready to go, that's definitely something I can say," Kelly said. "Everybody's taking a lot of good coaching. I feel we've got something special here."

Tennessee has plenty of contenders for featured receiving roles.

Tyler Bird is a speedy sophomore who caught 15 passes last year. Marquez Callaway earned plenty of praise this spring, though he had just one reception as a freshman last season. Fifth-year senior Jeff George is attempting to rebound after also catching just one pass a year ago.

Other possibilities include sophomore Brandon Johnson, redshirt freshman Latrell Williams and true freshmen Princeton Fant, Jacquez Jones, Jordan Murphy and Josh Palmer.

"There's a lot of talent on the offence," Callaway said. "The big plays are just going to come. They're going to be there. We just have to work, study the playbook more and get stronger in the weight room with (strength coach) Rock (Gullickson) so we can make them happen."

