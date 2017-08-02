Bibiano Fernandes blessed by MMA journey

Leone has fought just three times in the last five years but has won all three under the One Championship banner.

Fernandes divides his training between AMC Kickboxing & Pankration in Kirkland, Wash., and Revolution Martial Arts & Fitness in Langley, B.C.

South of the border, he works with renowned trainer Matt Hume and UFC flyweight champion Demetrious (Mighty Mouse) Johnson. In suburban Langley, his training partners include unbeaten UFC featherweight Jeremy Kennedy.

Fernandes is coming off a five-round split decision win over Australian Reece McLaren in December in Manila. A broken nose during the fight didn't help his cause.

His broken beak healed, Fernandes says he is in tip-top shape for Leone.

Fernandes, married with three sons, has lived in Canada for 11 years, becoming a citizen a year ago.

"I will represent the country very well," he said.

Fernandes has seen the world competing for One Championship, an Asian promotion. He has fought in China, Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

Macau is new to him. "A lot of casinos ... A lot of lights. Like Vegas," he said.

He won the organization's interim 135-pound tile in May 2103 when he beat Japan's Koetsu Okazaki, then made the bantamweight title his own by defeating South Korea's Soo Chul Kim that October.

In December, he signed a new three-year deal with One Championship.

"I have the best job," he said.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press