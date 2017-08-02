Ravens still pondering options on QB Colin Kaepernick

"The biggest thing they have to decide is, is he a good fit for our football team? I would hope that any team, when it comes to Colin Kaepernick, would look at his skill and look at their needs and say, 'OK, I'm going to give him an opportunity because I have a need in that area and he can fill it.' Nothing else."

That's one of the most important facets among the litany of items the Ravens are considering, but Bisciotti contends that Kaepernick's protest last season — along with the quarterback's assertion that he will stand for the Star-Spangled Banner this year — cannot be ignored.

"Non-violent protesting is something that we've all embraced," Bisciotti said. "I don't like the way he did it. I liked it a lot more when he went from sitting to kneeling. I thought that if it's still a silent protest, the level of disrespect isn't as strong that way."

He wonders if the fans would be able to look past the protest and consider that the 29-year-old Kaepernick threw 16 touchdown passes against only four interceptions last year, and that his lifetime numbers in those categories are 72 TDs and just 30 INTs.

"I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what's best for our fans," Bisciotti said.

The subject has transcended football in the Baltimore area. All four Letters to the Editor in the Wednesday edition of The (Baltimore) Sun involved opinions of the potential signing of Kaepernick (three in favour of it; one against).

Watson asks only that the Ravens first judge Kaepernick on his ability to throw the ball downfield, make accurate decisions and provide the plays necessary to help the team make some noise in the AFC North.

"That's the respect you want as a player," Watson said. "Don't get me wrong, all the other stuff is important. But when it comes to football, the reason why we call sports the equalizer is because you can come in here and have a different view, but if you can perform and are respectful, then you can have a chance."

