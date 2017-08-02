Memorable games under Notre Dame's Ara Parseghian

Some of the most memorable games from the 11-season coaching tenure of Ara Parseghian at Notre Dame:

Southern California 20, No. 1 Notre Dame 17, Nov. 28, 1964

After finishing 2-7 a season earlier, the Irish started the season 9-0 under first-year coach Parseghian. They led the Trojans 17-0 at halftime and appeared to be on the verge of their first national title since 1949. USC rallied in the second half and won after Craig Fertig completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Rod Sherman on a fourth-and-8 with 1:33 left to play. Notre Dame finishes ranked No. 3.

No. 1 Notre Dame 10, Michigan State 10, Nov. 19, 1966

The Irish rallied from a 10-0 deficit against a Spartans team that featured Bubba Smith and three teammates who were among the top eight picks of the next NFL draft. Parseghian was criticized for his conservative play-calling after Notre Dame got the ball back with more than a minute left to play. Notre Dame won the national championship after beating USC 51-0 a week later.

No. 1 Texas 21, No. 9 Notre Dame 17, Jan. 1, 1970

Playing in its first bowl game in 45 years, the Irish lost to the unbeaten Longhorns when Bill Dale scored on a 1-yard run with 1:08 left to play in the Cotton Bowl. A pass by Joe Theismann was intercepted with 28 seconds left to end Notre Dame's comeback hopes. Notre Dame was ranked fifth for the season.

