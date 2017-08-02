Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard rolls left ankle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Second-year wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to leave New York Giants practice after rolling his left ankle.

Coach Ben McAdoo said after a training camp workout Wednesday that the injury was only a sprain. He said further evaluations were planned.

Shepard was hurt running a short route. McAdoo says Shepard set his foot and rolled the ankle.

The second-year receiver got up and hopped to the sideline, where he immediately fell to the grass in pain. After being examined by a trainer, he was taken off the field on a golf cart and did not return.