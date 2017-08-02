AP source: Rams DL Easley to miss season with knee injury

IRVINE, Calif. — A person with knowledge of the situation says Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley is expected to miss the season with a torn knee ligament.

The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Rams hadn't announced the severity of the injury for Easley, a likely starter this season.

Easley hurt his right knee during training camp on Tuesday and was taken off the field on a cart. Easley also tore ligaments in both knees during college at Florida.

Easley was the Patriots' first-round pick in 2014, but his two seasons in New England both ended early due to injuries, including a knee problem in his rookie year. After the Patriots let him go, Easley signed with the Rams last year and had a solid season with 35 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.