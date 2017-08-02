2 Ole Miss players suspended for opener after arrest

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi football players Ken Webster and Detric Bing-Dukes have been arrested and charged with shoplifting. Both players have posted bail and have been released.

Lafayette County Detention Center jail records show Webster and Bing-Dukes were arrested just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. They posted bail about an hour later.

Both players are expected to be big contributors for the Ole Miss defence this season. Webster, a cornerback, missed almost all of last season after suffering a knee injury in the first game against Florida State. Bing-Dukes, a linebacker, played in 11 games last season with three starts. He made 41 tackles, including three for a loss.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said through a spokesman that "we are gathering facts on the matter."