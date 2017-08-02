Bouchard into second round at Citi Open

WASHINGTON — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Citi Open on Wednesday with a 7-6 (6), 6-0 win over eighth seed Christina McHale.

What appeared to be a tough matchup for Bouchard after a tightly contested first set unravelled, as Bouchard converted three of her six break point opportunities while not facing break point herself in the second set.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., wrapped up the match in one hour and 38 minutes to set up a second-round meeting with another American, Sloane Stephens.

Men's third seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., faced France's Nicolas Mahut later Wednesday.