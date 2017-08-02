Browns' Garrett getting help from Hall of Famer Bruce Smith

BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett is getting Hall of Fame help.

On the same day he took snaps with Cleveland's starting defence, Garrett got a visit at training camp from Bruce Smith, the NFL's career sacks leader who believes the No. 1 overall pick could be destined for greatness.

"A very intelligent young man, so it's not going to take him long to figure this game out," Smith said. "Obviously, there's always a learning curve, but he can be an impact player in his first year."

The Browns are counting on Garrett making an impact for the next decade, and the 21-year-old has already made quite a first impression with his ability and attitude. Since camp opened, Garrett has voluntarily stayed on the field long after practice ends to run 100-yard sprints and build up his stamina.

Garrett has been working with the defensive backups, but he joined the starters on Wednesday and went against Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas for the first time.

Garrett tried to power through Thomas on one play and was stymied by the 10-time Pro Bowler. Toward the end of the workout, Garrett got off the ball quickly and beat Thomas around the outside.

"I think I beat him on the last rush," Garrett said. "But there was a rush where I tried to 'bull' and he started to slow me down. Then, (offensive guard Joel) Bitonio came and basically stopped me in my tracks. I heard Joe whisper to me, 'nice try.' That's going against one of the world's best. You're going to get better each day by doing that."

Smith agrees. From the time he took an interest in the former Texas &M standout before the NFL draft — a meeting arranged by Garrett's mom through the NFL players' association — Smith felt the best thing for the young player to do was to test himself against a player of Thomas' calibre.

"Joe can be an invaluable asset to Myles," said Smith, who is in town for this weekend's Hall of Fame inductions in Canton. "To be able to communicate with him after a play is over, after a pass rush, he can teach him how to be a dominant player much quicker if he talks to him and communicates with him, and tells him what he did wrong and what he did right, as opposed to him remaining silent."

Browns coach Hue Jackson said there was no connection between Smith's visit and Garrett working with the starters.