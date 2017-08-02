After tumultuous off-season, Ole Miss returns to the field

— Ole Miss is still dealing with an NCAA investigation into rules violations that has lasted nearly five years. It's likely that the final ruling in the case will happen sometime during the season. The Rebels have already self-imposed scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions and a one-year post-season ban for this season. More punishment could be coming.

— Then there was fresh problem on Wednesday: Cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes were arrested and charged with shoplifting on Tuesday. Interim head coach Matt Luke suspended the pair for the season opener against South Alabama.

"Nobody's perfect, we all makes mistakes," Luke said. "But when we do cross a line, there's accountability. There's a price you have to pay."

Luke's straightforward approach to the discipline could be a window in how he'll run the team this season. Patterson said Luke's leadership has come naturally because he was already so involved in the day-to-day preparation. He was a co-offensive co-ordinator before being elevated to head coach after Freeze's resignation.

"We were already used to following him," Patterson said. "He was already a leader on this team before he became the head coach.

"That's what we're excited about — he's someone we know we can go follow into the storm. We know he's going to go lead us and give us his all, so we're going to give our all to him."

Brown — who caught 29 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns last season — said people outside the program might be surprised at how little the tumultuous off-season has affected the team.

"We're here to play football," Brown said. "All the other stuff, we don't care about it."

