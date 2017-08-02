Culture Shift? Tournament of Nations has 3 women coaches

"When given the opportunity, women coaches are phenomenally successful. All but one of the World Cups, Olympic golds and Euros in women's football since 2000 have been won by female-coached teams," Dodd said, adding that's 11 of 12 tournaments at the sport's highest level.

However, Dodd said any shift is far less apparent below the senior national team level and at the club level, where female coaches are scarcer.

For example, among the 10 National Women's Soccer League teams, there's just one female head coach: Laura Harvey of the Seattle Reign.

Dodd also points to the NCAA, where the number of women coaches has dropped. A recent study of women's collegiate teams by the University of Minnesota gave soccer a "D'' grade with just 26.2 per cent of teams with female coaches in 2016-17, a drop from the previous season.

"In the U.S.A., the percentage of female college athletes coached by women has halved since Title IX was introduced. It seems that women face barriers that grow higher as women's sports become bigger," Dodd said.

In an email exchange with The Associated Press, Dodd added that she sees unconscious bias as one of the biggest obstacles women much overcome.

"The characteristics that are seen as assets in a male coach — being tough, having strong opinions, or yelling at players (like Alex Ferguson's famous 'hairdryer' treatment) would characterize a woman as difficult, emotional or hysterical," she wrote. "Yet if she is motherly and caring, she doesn't fit the definition of a coach. In other words, gender stereotypes work against her at both ends."

At the UEFA Women's European Championship, there are six women coaches among the 16 teams that took part. Of the four teams playing in Thursday's semifinals — England, the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria — one has a female head coach, Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).

The women's Euros are played every four years as the premier competition in the UEFA Confederation. In the last edition, four of the 12 teams were coached by women.

Japan's Takakura gave added perspective when it comes to female coaches: they should be treated the same as men.

"From my point of view I think it's good news to have female coaches," she said through a translator. "But as a coach the gender doesn't really matter; it doesn't matter if it's a he or a she. As a coach, you have to educate and develop your players."

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press