Crowded House; Steelers have depth, diversity at receiver

In their place were seventh-round pick Demarcus Ayers and undrafted free agents Rogers and Cobi Hamilton. Hamilton provided Pittsburgh's lone touchdown, a 30-yard rainbow to save a little face at the end of a 36-17 blowout. It was also a cap on Hamilton's rise from a player who began 2016 on his couch to significant contributor on a division champion.

Seven months later, Hamilton is well aware a job come early September is anything but assured. That's the business.

"Every team drafts a wide receiver, every team went out and got a wide receiver from another team," Hamilton said. "This is kind of how it goes."

Brown, Bryant and Smith-Schuster's spots are secure. Darrius Heyward-Bey remains one of the fastest players in the league and is a special teams ace. That leaves two spots at most to emerge from a cluttered group that includes Hunter, who has played for three teams over the course of the last two seasons searching for the right landing spot.

Hunter has spent most of the opening week working with the starters while Bryant clears the league-mandated procedural hurdles required to end his winding path back to the team. The former second-round pick hasn't wasted any time making an impression, making at least one highlight reel grab during every session.

"I thrive off competition," Hunter said. "I like the offence and how they distribute the ball real well during the season. I just wanted to be a part of it."

Hunter and Smith-Schuster give the Steelers some insurance in case of another misstep by Bryant, one that Bryant knows would likely end his career. He and Roethlisberger sat down for a heart-to-heart recently to clear the air after Bryant took issue with the quarterback's public admonishment of him following Bryant's most recent suspension.

Roethlisberger stressed he and Bryant "were never really off the same page" and that "there never was an issue." Roethlisberger is more concerned with getting Bryant back on the field, saying Bryant has "paid his dues."

Bryant's absence, however, will provide Hunter, Smith-Schuster and everyone else an opportunity to get a long look. There's no doubt Brown is the alpha dog. After that, it's kind of wide open. While the receivers insist they're not counting reps, when one of them gets going, the rest take notice.

"When (Hunter) made two great catches with the (starters), it's like 'OK, now I've got something I've got to do when I come back,'" he said. "At the end of the day, we're going to play the best players the (most) and it's going to help us win the Super Bowl."

NOTES: RB James Conner is day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. ... Brown wasn't the only Steeler to welcome a new addition on Wednesday. Defensive end Cam Heyward was excused from practice to attend the birth of he and wife Allie's second child.

By Will Graves, The Associated Press