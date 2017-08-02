Zverev, Raonic advance at Citi Open

WASHINGTON — Alexander Zverev took advantage of late errors by Jordan Thompson during a third-set tiebreaker to advance to the third round of the Citi Open.

Leading 5-4 in the tiebreaker, Thompson put a routine backhand into the net and then double-faulted. The eighth-ranked Zverev put away the match with a cross-court forehand that the 75th-ranked Australian couldn't handle, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday.

Zverev, a 20-year-old German, is a winner of three titles this year, two of them on clay.

"I'm just happy to get through that one. Seven to six in the third is always something very nice," Zverev said. "You feel good about yourself. Hopefully I can do it better the next match."