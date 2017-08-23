Ogwumike leads Sparks to 75-55 win over Stars

LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike had 22 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Los Angeles Sparks beat the San Antonio Stars 75-55 on Tuesday night.

Chelsea Gray added 17 points for the Sparks (22-8), who have won three straight and nine of 11.

Los Angeles led by seven after one, and then opened the second quarter with a 7-0 spurt capped by Gray's 3-pointer.

Alex Montgomery led San Antonio (7-24) with 12 points.