Pujols passes Sosa on HR list, Angels beat Rangers 10-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer to become the major league career leader in home runs by a player born outside the United States, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Pujols hit his 19th homer of the season and the 610th of his career, snapping his tie with Sammy Sosa for eighth all-time.

Kaleb Cowart also hit a three-run homer, and Kole Calhoun had three hits and drove in two runs to keep the Angels a half-game back of the Minnesota Twins for the second AL wild card.

Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross (3-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Los Angeles righty Ricky Nolasco allowed a run over 4 2/3 innings, and Kenyan Middleton (5-1) followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.