Wayne Rooney's England career in numbers

LONDON — England record-scorer Wayne Rooney retired from international duty on Wednesday to focus on his club career at Everton.

Here is a look at Rooney's England career from 2003 to 2016 in numbers:

119 — England appearances, the most by an outfield player and six behind goalkeeper Peter Shilton's all-time record.

71 - England wins in which Rooney appeared. There were 29 draws and 19 losses.