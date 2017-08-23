Ball State basketball player's death ruled a suicide

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Indiana coroner says Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood died from an apparent suicide.
The 6-foot-9 forward was found dead in an off-campus apartment on Tuesday. Delaware County coroner Scott Hahn said Hollywood killed himself.
The 19-year-old Hollywood was from Bradley, Illinois. He redshirted last season as a freshman and had four years of eligibility remaining.
Ball State released a statement Tuesday saying Hollywood "made many positive impressions" on campus. Coach James Whitford issued his own statement Wednesday, calling the death a "true tragedy" and an "incredibly hard moment for everyone."
Hollywood averaged 17.5 points per game as a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais (Burr-BO'-nay) Community High School in Illinois.
