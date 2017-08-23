Twins call up right-handed reliever John Curtiss

CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins have promoted right-handed reliever John Curtiss from Triple-A Rochester.

The move was made before their game Wednesday at Chicago. Curtiss would be the 50th player used by the Twins this season and the 12th to make his major league debut.

Drafted in the sixth round out of Texas in 2014, Curtiss has a 1.28 ERA, 19 saves and 68 strikeouts over 49 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this year.

To make room on both the 40-man and 25-man rosters, the Twins designated right-hander Tim Melville for release or assignment. Melville became the 16th starting pitcher used by the Twins this season in the doubleheader Monday against the White Sox, but right-hander Dillon Gee was chosen for the next open spot in the rotation Saturday.