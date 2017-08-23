Nasty: Good pitching beats good hitting (so far) at LLWS

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Some managers were struck by the power of the tournament's young hitters headed into the Little League World Series.

Turns out good pitching really does beat good hitting — at least this time around.

Connecticut's Ethan Righter shut down a New Jersey team on opening day that averaged 10.8 runs in regional play, the best mark of any American teams heading into the tournament. He beat Jackson, New Jersey, again on Wednesday in an elimination game.

Three Greenville, North Carolina, pitchers threw a combined perfect game against South Dakota, while striking out 10 hitters in the contest.