With Beckham and Marshall hurt, free agents showing stuff

His status this year was clouded by an arrest in Ohio in early June for operating a vehicle while impaired. Police say he was in possession of 0.2 grams of marijuana, and suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

The driving-while-impaired charge was dismissed just before training camp opened, but Lewis had to pay $175 in court fees and fines.

Lewis never felt the off-the-field incident would cost him a job.

"It all came out," said Lewis, who has had two catches for 21 yards in the preseason. "I didn't look at it as anything, just a time to get back to work."

Lewis said he has benefited from constant teaching by Beckham and Marshall.

"I am asking those guys every day I go home," Lewis said. "I am looking at what they are doing in practice. I can hit up Odell. I can go up to Brandon Marshall and ask what I should do on this route and this route."

Rudolph's story is even more interesting. He left Florida State early to enter the NFL draft this year and was not picked. The disappointment came just after his father was killed in a freak accident shooting in a strip club where he was doing repair work.

"The chances are coming all well," Rudolph said Wednesday. "Every opportunity I have, I'm going to work."

Rudolph, who has three catches for 30 yards in the preseason, also has been returning punts and kickoffs. He has averaged 22 yards on kickoff returns, but also had a fumble that the Giants recovered in the preseason opener.

The Giants receivers have had their share of injuries. Sterling Shepard is back from an ankle injury early in camp. Dwayne Harris is dealing with an upper body injury. Tavarres King re-injured an ankle on Monday night and did not practice Wednesday. Darius Powe (hamstring), Andrew Turzilli (hamstring) and Kevin Norwood (hip) all have been waived injured.

NOTES: Veteran LB Mark Herzlich (stringer) was back at practice, but he wore a no-contact jersey. ... CB Eli Apple (ankle) also was back on a limited basis. ... CB Valentino Blake did not practice for undisclosed reasons. ... Vernon was impressive covering Browns TE David Njoku 30 yards downfield. "I didn't realize it was him before the down. But, I've got something for him after the season." ...Backup G Brett Jones got some first-team reps at right guard in place of John Jerry.

