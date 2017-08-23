Saints' Morstead aiming for a career-high in key stat

Last season, Morstead had a net average of 42.4, the fourth best mark of his eight seasons. This season, has his sights set on a career-high 44.2 net average.

He wants to finish in the top five in net punting, but cares somewhat less about being selected to another Pro Bowl or being named All-Pro.

"It's a great honour," Morstead said, but stressed that accomplishing what coaches ask of him situationally is his priority, knowing that creating more of an edge in field position could be crucial for a team that saw seven of its nine losses last season come by six or fewer points.

"It's fun to feel valued at whatever job you're doing and (know) that it could potentially be the difference in the game," Morstead said.

Receiver and punt returner Ted Ginn, acquired in free agency from division rival Carolina this off-season, said he has long admired Morstead and now views him as one of the toughest punters in the NFL against which to execute a good return.

"I've studied him so much at Carolina, I feel like I'm his shadow. That guy is awesome," Ginn said. "The way that he does things with his foot is amazing. ... That's something that you don't see in this league."

Morstead also wants to retain his job as the holder on field goals, although he understands why coaches might prefer re-acquired backup quarterback Chase Daniel to take over.

"It's nice having a guy that can throw and be the threat of a fake," said Morstead, whose mother is English and who learned rugby and soccer in his youth. "My best spiral is an underhand (rugby-style) throw, then my punt — and then my overhand throw."

Still, Morstead stressed that he practices passing, just in case.

Notes: C Max Unger, who passed his physical last week, participated fully in practice for the first time this preseason after being activated from the team's physically unable to perform list. He's been recovering from foot surgery in May. ... Ginn also returned to practice after missing time last week. ... Those not practicing on Wednesday included LB Stephone Anthony, DE Alex Okafor, and CB Sterling Moore.

___

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press