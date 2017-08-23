Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson catches on as big-time blocker

Tomlinson played defensive end at Klein High School in Texas, and also was a rebound-snagging centre on the basketball team. He incorporated parts of both into his game as a tight end.

"You can take a lot from basketball, as far as the footwork aspect of it," he said. "A lot of it transfers over to football."

But on the football field, it's not just elbows flying around as on a basketball court. There's lots of pushing, shoving and grabbing — and Tomlinson found out the hard way.

During a game in his senior year against Kansas State, Tomlinson was sporting a long beard that flowed down past his neck. That changed in a split-second when a defender tugged at it.

"I looked down on the field and a big chunk of my beard had gotten pulled out," Tomlinson said with a laugh.

"After that, I was like, 'OK, it's time to shave this down a little bit.' I just figured I'd grow it while I can and no one really cares. But, man, I looked down and a big patch of my beard was on the ground."

The shorter-bearded Tomlinson went undrafted in 2015, but signed with Philadelphia as a free agent. He was among the Eagles' final cuts that summer, but was immediately signed by Houston and spent his rookie season on the Texans' practice squad.

He was again cut last summer, but then added to Houston's practice squad — from where the tight end-needy Jets signed him last November. Tomlinson made his NFL regular-season debut last season, playing in seven games with five starts. He had no catches, but made plenty of blocks while also contributing on special teams.

"It's not a huge deal to me, getting a catch," he said. "I mean, it would be nice, but I'm just trying to contribute any way I can, really."

The 25-year-old Tomlinson takes a humble approach to his NFL opportunity, something that was ingrained in him during the week-long mission trips he took every summer with Cypress Creek Christian Church from seventh grade through his senior year of high school.

He helped out at an orphanage in Mexico one year. There was a trip to the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, to help rebuild homes affected by Hurricane Ike in 2008. Tomlinson also travelled to Belize one summer to assist a church.

"You look at all of these people deal with adversity and they bounce back and they're as happy as can be," Tomlinson said. "They just lost everything, but they're around you laughing and have a smile on their faces and just thankful for you being there. I think that helped me a lot, just gave me a different outlook on life."

Tomlinson tries to keep everything in perspective because of those experiences, even while not being drafted or getting cut twice — or having to live in relative anonymity as an NFL player with an under-the-radar job.

"I'm a pretty simple guy," Tomlinson said with a chuckle. "I'm just a guy who blocks. And when they throw it to me, I'll make sure I catch them. But I just want to help."

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press