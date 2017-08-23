Parker's 2-run double in 7th sends Giants past Brewers

The Brewers did little to support him, stranding runners on second and third in the sixth.

ERRORS

Ryder Jones' missed catch at first base on a pickoff attempt in the seventh allowed Manny Pina to advance to second and gave the Giants an error in their sixth straight game and 11 in the last 11.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 3B Shaw fouled a ball off his right foot in the ninth and went down in pain but stayed in and drew a walk. ... LHP Brent Sutor threw his first bullpen session since going on the disabled list Aug. 13 with a strained rotator cuff in his pitching shoulder.

Giants: RF Hunter Pence sat out a day after he was a late scratch with a tight left hamstring. ... RHP Johnny Cueto (flexor tendon strain) felt fine after he threw 47 pitches in three scoreless innings of rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Sacramento. Bochy expects him to pitch once more in the minors before rejoining the Giants rotation. ... 2B Joe Panik, working back from a concussion, was set to play for Class-A San Jose at Visalia on Wednesday after he also played for Sacramento on Tuesday. It's unclear when Panik will rejoin San Francisco. ... 1B Brandon Belt (concussion) is doing cardio work but Bochy figures he is still two or three weeks away from being fully healthy.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (7-2, 2.83 ERA) takes the mound as Milwaukee visits the red-hot Dodgers on Friday night.

"Well, it's historic," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Los Angeles. "They're on a historic pace so you certainly respect that. There's not many teams saying they beat them. That's the bottom line. ... I'm looking forward to it. It's definitely a challenge. It comes at an important time in the season. And look, let's face it, the ultimate goal probably goes through L.A. at some point."

Giants: Following Thursday's day off, LHP Ty Blach (8-9, 4.59) pitches the series opener Friday at Arizona — his first career start vs. the Diamondbacks.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press