Rush to judgment: Cowboys QB could be surging to backup role

The Cowboys found a 10-year face of the franchise in an undrafted Romo. Then they ended up with Prescott as a fourth-round pick last year after trying to trade for a second selection in the first round to get Paxton Lynch, who went to Denver instead and still hasn't won the starting job.

A similar stroke of luck with Rush will amount to the jackpot on a slot machine, and a personnel piece that not many franchises have — a spare quarterback with what appears to be the ability to win in the NFL.

"These guys have a great makeup, all of our quarterbacks do as far as the intangible qualities," offensive co-ordinator Scott Linehan said. "And intangibles, just so you know, are things you can't measure. It's not arm strength, it's not height. It's just knowing how to play."

Linehan's background with Moore , and the Cowboys' belief that the undersized former Boise State star is a viable backup, made the No. 2 issue mostly moot barring injury this camp.

But Moore hasn't been nearly as efficient as Rush, and his fumble last week gave Indianapolis a defensive touchdown. It's not inconceivable that Dallas' top two quarterbacks could have one season of experience combined.

"We went into the season with a rookie quarterback last year and I don't know that that was part of the plan to begin with," Linehan said. "As long as guys are ready, the age of them isn't as big a concern as you'd think."

And the question of where he is on the depth chart doesn't concern Rush at all.

"I'm still focused on making the 53," Rush said, referring to the final roster. "That's been my No. 1 goal, and staying true to that goal is what's helping me keep progressing, keep improving."

All of it has a familiar ring to the Cowboys.

NOTES: OL Chaz Green returned to practice Wednesday, a day after missing the late portion because of dehydration. ... DE Charles Tapper is out with a neck injury that coach Jason Garrett says is unrelated to the back injury that sidelined him his entire rookie season.

