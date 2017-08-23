Dodgers' Hill has perfect game through 7 innings vs Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill is working on a perfect game through seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hill has only needed 73 pitches to retire the first 21 batters he's faced on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The 37-year-old lefty appeared to give up an infield single to Josh Bell in the third inning, but the safe call was overturned when replay showed Hill made the tag before Bell touched first base.

Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez made a sliding grab on a bunt attempt by Josh Harrison in the fourth. Otherwise, the Pirates have done little against Hill.

Hill has struck out six and only one batter has gone to a three-ball count.