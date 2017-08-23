Liberty ease by Fever 71-50 for 6th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS — Sugar Rodgers scored all 16 of her points in the first half and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 71-50 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Rodgers only attempted one shot in the second half and played just 20 minutes.

Tina Charles added 13 points and nine rebounds for New York (18-12). Bria Hartley had 12 points, and Epiphanny Prince 11.

Candice Dupree scored 12 points for Indiana (9-22), which has lost five straight. Erica Wheeler and Jeanette Pohlen-Mavunga each added 10 points. Indiana was 1 of 10 from 3-point range and shot 34.5 per cent overall.