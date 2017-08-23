Ole Kamara, Justi Meram score, Crew beat Galaxy 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ola Kamara scored in the 45th minute and Justin Meram iced it in the 90th minute in the Columbus Crew's 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Pedro Santos threaded a pass through four defenders and Kamara redirected the ball from the centre of the box past Jon Kempin. Kamara leads the Crew (12-12-3) with 13 goals.

Zack Steffen picked up his seventh shutout without making a save. Los Angeles had just five shots. It has the longest winless streak in MLS at nine games and has lost four straight on the road for the first time since 2008.

The Galaxy (6-13-5) had a goal early in the first half negated by an offside call.