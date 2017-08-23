Baseball Capsules

Manny Machado led off the 12th with a home run off Simon Castro (1-2) to end a game that lasted 4 hours, 20 minutes.

Britton's streak began on Oct. 1, 2015, extended through all of last season and went for 11 more saves this year. He had not blown a save since Sept. 20, 2015, at Tampa Bay.

Britton finished well short of Eric Gagne's major league mark of 84, set from 2002-04.

ASTROS 6, NATIONALS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer and Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi added solo shots to help Houston beat Washington.

The victory snaps a nine-game losing streak to the Nationals and is just Houston's second win in the last 15 games against Washington.

Houston starter Mike Fiers (8-8) yielded four hits and one run in seven strong innings to get his first win since July 21. Fiers was in command from the start of this one, looking much better than he had in his last four starts when he allowed a combined 24 hits and 20 runs.

The game was tied at 1 with one out in the fifth when Marisnick sent a curveball from Edwin Jackson (4-3) into left-centre field for his 15th homer.

RED SOX 6, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit a fifth-inning home run, and Drew Pomeranz and three relievers bested Corey Kluber.

Moreland homered to right on a 1-0 pitch from Kluber (12-4), who allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings.

Mookie Betts' RBI single with two outs in the eighth ended the night for Cleveland's ace, who allowed four hits and struck out 12 — the 13th time this season he's reached double figures in strikeouts.

Four pitchers held Cleveland's injury-depleted lineup to three hits, a night after Doug Fister pitched a one-hitter.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-out homer in the eighth off Addison Reed.

Pomeranz (13-4) gave up two hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings in winning his seventh straight decision.

YANKEES 10, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Gary Sanchez homered and drove in three runs, and Luis Severino pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead New York to another lopsided win over Detroit.

Didi Gregorius and Chase Headley also homered for the Yankees, who have taken the first two games of this series by a combined score of 23-6. Severino (11-5) allowed a run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

Jordan Zimmermann (7-11) allowed seven runs for a third straight start. New York broke the game open with five runs off him in the third.

Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias went deep for Detroit's only runs. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

CUBS 9, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer in the ballpark near his home, Tommy La Stella added a two-run shot while subbing for Kris Bryant, and Chicago kept its second-half surge going with a victory over Cincinnati.

The defending World Series champions have won eight of 10. They are 11 games over .500 for the first time this season and have their biggest lead in the NL Central, 3 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee.

Left-hander Mike Montgomery (4-6) allowed four hits in six shutout innings, filling in for Jon Lester in the rotation. Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler homered in the ninth for the Reds.

Schwarber provided an opposite-field shot in the fourth inning off Asher Wojciechowski (3-3), his ninth since he returned from a stint in the minors.

MARINERS 9, BRAVES 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Cano had two doubles before leaving with tightness in his left hamstring in the third.

Kyle Seager added a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Dan Winkler.

After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to centre field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.

David Phelps (4-5, 2-1 AL) recorded two outs in the seventh after coming off the disabled list. Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs — including three strikeouts in the ninth — for his 29th save in 33 chances.

BLUE JAYS 7, RAYS 6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Pillar hit Toronto's sixth home run of the game in the eighth inning, lifting the Blue Jays over Tampa Bay.

Pillar snapped a 6-6 tie with a homer off Tommy Hunter (2-5) to help the Blue Jays end a four-game losing streak. It was Pillar's 13th homer of the season.

Kevin Keirmaier hit two home runs and scored three times for the Rays, who came back from 5-0 down to the tie it before losing for the ninth time in 12 games.

Ryan Tepera (7-1) got the win and Roberto Osuna got the final four outs for his 33rd save.

METS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Flexen pitched six effective innings, rookie Dominic Smith homered and New York ended a three-game skid. The Mets won for just the second time in 10 games.

Making his sixth big league start, Flexen (3-2) gave up two runs and six hits. He walked four and struck out five.

AJ Ramos worked around a two-out walk for his 23rd save in 25 chances. He has converted all three save opportunities with the Mets.

Zack Godley (5-7) pitched five innings.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson singled with one out in the ninth inning to score Avisail Garcia from second base and give Chicago a comeback victory.

Chicago tied it at 3 in the eighth on back-to-back one-out doubles by Leury Garcia and Yoan Moncada.

Avisail Garcia led off the ninth with a single and was sacrificed to second. Following an intentional walk to Yolmer Sanchez, Anderson produced the first walk-off hit of his career.

Jorge Polanco homered for the fourth straight game and drove in two runs for the Twins.

Danny Farquhar (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Trevor Hildenberger (2-2) took the loss.

PHILLIES 8, MARLINS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mark Leiter Jr. allowed one hit over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in five runs and Philadelphia rode that rookie tandem to a victory over Miami.

Leiter (2-3) didn't allow a hit until Miguel Rojas doubled to lead off the sixth with a hard chopper that bounded over the head of drawn-in third baseman Maikel Franco. He struck out five and walked two to help the Phillies rebound from a doubleheader sweep Tuesday in which the Marlins homered six times while scoring 19 runs.

Hoskins has clubbed seven homers in 14 games since his call-up from Triple-A earlier this month. He has 16 RBIs during that time.

Justin Nicolino (2-2) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits.

GIANTS 4, BREWERS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jarrett Parker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh, Buster Posey hit a sacrifice fly and San Francisco beat contending Milwaukee.

Hunter Strickland (3-3) pitched the seventh for the victory as San Francisco took the series against a Milwaukee club that had hoped to grab some momentum going into a tough weekend ahead on the road against baseball's best Dodgers. The Brewers began the day 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central, having won six of seven games before arriving at AT&T Park.

Carlos Moncrief added a sacrifice fly in the eighth before Sam Dyson, San Francisco's third reliever after Mark Melancon tossed a 1-2-3 eighth, closed it out for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

Jacob Barnes (3-4) took the loss.

By The Associated Press