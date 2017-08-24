PGA playoff fever, and all the math that comes with it

THE NORTHERN TRUST

Geoff Ogilvy feels like the happiest player at The Northern Trust, mainly because there was no guarantee he would even be here. Just six days ago, he was at No. 125 in the standings and on his way to a missed cut when he birdied four straight holes, had a strong weekend at the Wyndham Championship and moved up to No. 116.

Does he have a chance? Ogilvy doesn't need to ask O'Hair or Slocum. He knows by experience. Three years ago, Ogilvy missed the cut in the playoff opener and faced elimination until Brendon Todd made a 15-foot putt on the last hole that assured Ogilvy slipped only to No. 100 and advanced to the next playoff event. Then, at the TPC Boston, he shot 65-65 on the weekend to tie for second. That sent him to the Tour Championship.

Besides, Ogilvy might not feel the most relieved. Floating on clouds is Martin Flores , who appeared certain to finish out of the top 125 last week until he made an ace on the 16th hole, a birdie on the 18th hole and moved to No. 118.

Now, everything is up for grabs.

The tournament has a new name (it used to be The Barclays) on a new course. Glen Oaks drops into the rotation because Liberty National is hosting the Presidents Cup.

The playoffs will help decide who gets to the Presidents Cup, too. The playoffs determine a lot of things.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

CANADIAN PACIFIC WOMEN'S OPEN

It's not unusual for a tour to get back to business after such an emotional high as the Solheim Cup.

Think back to 2008, when the PGA Tour scheduled the Tour Championship after the Ryder Cup, which the Americans won at Valhalla. Anthony Kim summed it up best that week when he said, "A Ryder Cup hangover doesn't feel as bad as a college hangover."

The only Americans from the Solheim Cup who are not playing are Lexi Thompson , Gerina Piller and Lizette Salas.

Most of the top-ranked players are in the field at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, mainly because they weren't eligible for the Solheim Cup. The focus falls squarely on Lydia Ko, who has gone more than a year without winning. The Canadian Women's Open is where she first won at age 15. That made her the youngest winner in LPGA history. And that seems like a long time ago.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press