FANTASY PLAYS: Drafting tight ends, kickers and defences

3. Greg Olsen, Carolina

4. Jimmy Graham, Seattle

5. Jordan Reed, Washington

6. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati

7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee

8. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia

9. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota

10. Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers

KICKERS

You don't need a column to tell you not to draft a kicker before the final round of your draft. But if you don't draft one of the best fantasy kickers, like Stephen Gostkowski, Matt Bryant, Justin Tucker, Dan Bailey or Mason Crosby, you might wonder which types of players you should draft.

Look for kickers on teams that get a lot of first downs, which means they move the ball a lot, which can signify they own the field between the 20s. The Saints led the NFL in first downs last year, making Will Lutz a nice 2017 fantasy option.

Bad red-zone teams are good for kickers, too. Dustin Hopkins' Redskins ranked as one of the three worst red-zone TD offences in 2016.

Placekickers on teams with more offensive plays per game are good picks, too. Sleeper Phil Dawson takes over kicking duties in Arizona — the team with the second-most offensive plays in 2016 (67.9 plays per game).

TOP 10 FANTASY KICKERS

1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England

2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore

3. Dan Bailey, Dallas

4. Matt Bryant, Atlanta

5. Mason Crosby, Green Bay

6. Cairo Santos, Kansas City

7. Brandon McManus, Denver

8. Steven Hauschka, Buffalo

9. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland

10. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis

Defence/SPECIAL TEAMS

Unlike the two previous positions discussed, DSTs are tricky because there are many types of scoring setups that fantasy owners must consider. Some leagues heavily reward sacks and turnovers, whereas others give more points to defences that allow fewer points or fewer yardage. Inside each of those scoring sets could be wide ranges of points. But generally, the Broncos, Chiefs, Seahawks and Texans rank among the best.

Different scoring systems can make a defence good in one format, but average in another. For instance, a setup that rewards sacks heavily, but not yards allowed, makes the Packers and Titans decent options. But with more points for better team stats as opposed to sacks, the Patriots and Rams look better.

Don't rely on last year's defensive touchdown numbers, as touchdowns are difficult to predict. Drafting a good defence with few DST touchdowns in 2016 is smart because they'll likely regress to the average (2.4) this year. The Packers (one), Ravens (zero) and Seahawks (one) should improve in that category in 2017.

Are you hungry to draft yet?

TOP 10 FANTASY DefenceS

1. Broncos

2. Seahawks

3. Cardinals

4. Vikings

5. Texans

6. Chiefs

7. Patriots

8. Panthers

9. Giants

10. Ravens

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com

By David Gonos, The Associated Press