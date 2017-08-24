Teams for Saturday's Australia vs. New Zealand test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Teams for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test between Australia and New Zealand at Dunedin:

____

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (captain), Sam Cane, Liam Squire, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody. Replacements: Codie Taylor, Kane Hames, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, T.J. Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Australia: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Perry, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Henry Speight, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (captain), Ned Hanigan, Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons, Allan Ala'atoa, Stephen Moore, Scott Sio. Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Sekope Kepu, Rory Arnold, Lopeti Timani or Jack Dempsey, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge, Curtis Rona.

By The Associated Press