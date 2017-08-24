Saint-Etienne's proud defensive record faces a Neymar test

Like Ronaldinho, Neymar has an unpredictable edge to his game. Although not as explosive and direct as Ronaldinho — a former Golden Ball winner — Neymar's electric pace and speed make him a nightmare to defend against.

Neymar's second goal against Toulouse was among the best solo goals the French league has seen in recent years. A blur of quick feet, astonishing balance and exotic dribbling moves, it left his spectators and teammates alike in awe.

"He scores goals you see in cartoons," midfielder Marco Verratti said, while Edinson Cavani — scorer of a whopping 49 goals for PSG last season — added that "for us it seems crazy, but for him it's just normal."

Neymar's starting position is on the left flank, but he rarely stays there. His eye for goal often takes him into more central positions, where he can use his skill and glue-like ball control to attack the heart of the defence at speed.

As the team's centre forward, Cavani also needs that central space to flourish. Therefore, signing Neymar came with an element of risk in that they might get in each other's way — or that Neymar would eat up the space needed by Cavani.

Yet in two games so far, they have switched positions with relative ease, and even set up goals for each other.

There seems to be none of the confusion that sometimes appeared in recent years, when Cavani had an awkward time alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic — PSG's all-time top scorer with 156 goals in just 180 games.

In fact, the early signs are encouraging that Neymar and Cavani — who is still in his prime at — are highly compatible.

Potentially, PSG has a dream partnership in the making, and that's unwelcome news for Saint-Etienne.

