Japan defender Yoshida signs for 3 more years at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Japan defender Maya Yoshida has signed a new three-year deal at English Premier League club Southampton.

The centre back, who is the only Japanese player to have played 100 games in England's top division, is tied to Southampton until 2020.

Yoshida, who joined in 2012 from Dutch side VVV-Venlo, said Thursday "it's my home and I'm very happy to continue my journey with Southampton."

Yoshida established himself as a first-choice pick at Southampton toward the end of last season.