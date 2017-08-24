Froome holds Vuelta lead after Van Garderen crashes twice

SAGUNT, Spain — Chris Froome maintained his lead of the Spanish Vuelta after Tejay van Garderen crashed twice during the sixth stage on Thursday.

Van Garderen entered the stage in second place at 10 seconds behind Froome. But the American slipped to fourth place and :27 seconds back after his error-prone day.

Esteban Chaves relieved Van Garderen as Froome's closest chaser at :11 behind, followed by Nicolas Roche at :13 back.

Poland's Tomasz Marczynski claimed the stage after beating two other breakaway riders to the finish line of the 204-kilometre (127-mile) run from Vila-real to Sagunt that included four category-three and one category-two climbs.