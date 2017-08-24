Panel repair work continuing on Minnesota Vikings stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are repairing exterior panels on U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their second season in the facility.

The $1.1 billion stadium in downtown Minneapolis was completed more than a year ago, but workers are still fixing panels in about half a dozen spots.

The durability of the panels has long been a concern. Panels came loose during storms in July 2016 and last March. Earlier this year, water seeped through and created puddles in various places.

Finance & Commerce reports that about 10 per cent of zinc panels covering the outside of the stadium are being repaired. The work is expected to wrap up next month.