Colts' revamped defence struggling to get on same page

By game's end, Dallas had 24 points, 467 yards, 6.7 yards per play and 32 carries for 160 yards.

"Not good enough. Poor tackling. Again, they expect better; we expect better," Pagano said afterward. "We have to address it, we have to get it fixed."

Sure, there were encouraging signs.

Indy forced three turnovers against Dallas after generating one in the preseason opener against Detroit. That's a significant jump for a team that has emphasized takeaways after getting only 17 last season, including the second-lowest single-season interception total (8) in franchise history.

But the Colts also only have two sacks in two weeks.

Pagano, a former defensive backs coach, and Monachino, a former defensive line and linebackers coach, know the defence must get better — and fast.

"I think what you see is we're having some effective rushes. We're not having nearly enough productive rushes," Monachino said. "We haven't spent a lot of time on the first two preseason opponents really looking at them as individual protectors. I think once we get into that a little bit deeper, I think we'll do better there."

The Steelers pose a different challenge.

Pittsburgh has won four straight regular-season games against the Colts, scoring 124 points in three games during Pagano's tenure. And while Le'Veon Bell has yet to show up for practice, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown are expected to get their most significant preseason action.

Most of the Colts starters also are expected to have a heavy workload, though it's unclear if Hooker (shoulder) will play. They need the work to get their timing down and to become the unit Pagano and Monachino expect.

"I thought we would perform better," said Monachino, recapping last week's game. "Like I said, I think that we as coaches have got to do a better job and our players have to do a better job. We've got the right men for the job, we're just not there yet."

Notes: Hankins (shoulder) and Chester Rogers (hamstring) also could sit out Saturday. Neither practiced Thursday. ... Receiver Donte Moncrief (shoulder) has practiced this week in a red jersey.

