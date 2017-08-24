Group-by-group assessment of Champions League draw

GROUP D (JUVENTUS, BARCELONA, OLYMPIAKOS, SPORTING)

It will be a major surprise if Juventus and Barcelona, European champions a combined seven times, fail to qualify from the group. They met in the 2015 final, with Barca's prolific front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez inspiring a 3-1 win in Berlin. Neymar, of course, is no longer around. Juventus lost last season's final, too, to Real Madrid and hasn't won the Champions League since 1996. Olympiakos and Sporting are regular qualifiers but rarely advance.

___

GROUP E (SPARTAK MOSCOW, SEVILLA, LIVERPOOL, MARIBOR)

Five-time European champion Liverpool came through the playoffs and gets a chance to avenge its loss to Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final, which denied the English team a place in last season's Champions League. Spartak, which won the Russian Premier League, is in the group stage for the first time since 2010-11, while Slovenian team Maribor is the big outsider in its third attempt to reach the knockout stage. This will likely be considered the weakest of the eight groups.

___

GROUP F (SHAKHTAR DONETSK, MANCHESTER CITY, NAPOLI, FEYENOORD)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City avoided tougher options by being drawn into top-seeded Shakhtar's group. The Ukrainian champion is always fighting against the disadvantage of not playing a real home game in three years due to the conflict involving pro-Russian separatists around its home city. Still, Napoli was one of the more difficult opponents for City from the third-seeded teams and eased past Nice in the playoffs round. Feyenoord returns to the group stage after a 15-year absence and is likely in for a learning experience.

___

GROUP G (MONACO, PORTO, BESIKTAS, LEIPZIG)

Monaco, last season's surprise semifinalist, comes up against Porto in a rematch of the 2004 final won by the Portuguese team. Leipzig didn't even exist then — the club was created in 2009 — and is a newcomer at this level, but the Bundesliga runner-up was the team from the fourth seeds that most of the continent's heavyweights wanted to avoid. Monaco won its group as a fourth-seeded team last season, which is something Leipzig can cling to in a group which might be the hardest to predict.

___

GROUP H (REAL MADRID, BORUSSIA DORTMUND, TOTTENHAM, APOEL)

Real Madrid has won the Champions League three times in the past four years, and is looking to become the first team since Bayern Munich (1974-76) to be European champion in three straight years. Madrid's path to the knockout stage may yet be smoothed by its fierce rival Barcelona, who is reportedly close to signing one of Borussia Dortmund's star players, Ousmane Dembele. Tottenham will be hoping for better results at its temporary home of Wembley Stadium, where the English team lost two of its three group games last season. APOEL famously reached the quarterfinals in 2012 against the odds.

___

More AP Champions League soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague

___

Douglas contributed from Manchester, England; Dunbar from Geneva.

By Steve Douglas And Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press