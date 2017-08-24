Mets OF Conforto has tear in shoulder, injured taking swing

NEW YORK — Mets outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder and suffered a tear while swinging at a pitch Thursday, and will go the disabled list.

Hours after New York lost to Arizona 3-2, the team announced an MRI revealed a tear in the posterior capsule of Conforto's shoulder. The Mets said he would be put on the DL on Friday and that all treatment possibilities, including surgery, were under consideration. They did not project a timetable for his return.

The All-Star slugger, who throws right-handed and bats lefty, was hurt in the fifth inning and fell to the ground in pain. It was yet another blow to a team beset by injuries all season and now out of contention.

"It turns your stomach," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "A player was having a tremendous year and really making a name for himself. To go down like that and that kind of injury is tough to watch."