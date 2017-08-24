Florida freshmen Robinson, Miller cited for drug possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two Florida football players have been cited for misdemeanour marijuana possession.

Receiver James Robinson and linebacker Ventrell Miller, both freshmen from Lakeland, were cited for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana early Monday. According to the University Police Department, Robinson and Miller were found with the drugs at their dormitory after a smell of marijuana emanated from their room. Both were given a notice to appear in court.

A team spokesman says Gators coach Jim McElwain "is aware and it has been dealt with."

Miller is one of seven players under indefinite suspension for misusing university funds. Robinson, a late arrival on campus because of academics, was cited for misdemeanour marijuana possession during his official visit to Ohio State in January.