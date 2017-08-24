Mo Farah wins thrilling 5,000 at Zurich to end track career

ZURICH — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's track career ended with a thrilling win in a sprawling four-man finish to the 5,000 metres at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting.

Farah avenged his world championships loss by Muktar Edris, who fell over the finish line in third as just 0.13 seconds separated the first four men. They also shared the top-four places in London two weeks ago.

Britain's Farah doggedly held his lead to clock 13 minutes 6.05 seconds, 0.04 ahead of Paul Chelimo of the United States who pushed Farah and Edris across the line.

Chelimo, the worlds bronze medallist , had the same time as Edris who was already stumbling and then brought down his Ethiopia teammate Yomif Kejelcha in fourth.