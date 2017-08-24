Twins put Castro on 7-day DL with concussion, recall Granite

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have put catcher Jason Castro on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion and recalled outfielder Zack Granite.

Castro took three foul balls off his face mask in Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Manager Paul Molitor said he suffered dizziness as the game wore on.

He left after the fifth inning with concussion-like symptoms.

Granite is hitting .340 for Class AAA Rochester. He's also played in 19 games for the Twins, hitting .250.